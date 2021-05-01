Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 762 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

