Good Life Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.