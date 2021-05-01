Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.