Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

GWLIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 43,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

