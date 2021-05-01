Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 490,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,888. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Comments


