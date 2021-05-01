Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £858.11 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.60. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75.

In other news, insider Gervaise Heddle bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

