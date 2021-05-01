Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 16th

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.