Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $27.85

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $28.99. Guess’ shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 3,494 shares trading hands.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

