GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $219.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. On average, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,082,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

