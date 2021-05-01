GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,698 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

