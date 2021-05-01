GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

