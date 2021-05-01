GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

