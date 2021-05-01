GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.