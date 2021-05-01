GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 32,693 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.