GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

BRKR stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

