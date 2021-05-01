H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Head to Head Survey

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Experian pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. H. Lundbeck A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Experian and H. Lundbeck A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.18 billion 6.85 $675.00 million $1.02 37.92 H. Lundbeck A/S $2.55 billion 2.40 $399.78 million $2.92 10.55

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S. H. Lundbeck A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Experian and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 2 9 0 2.82 H. Lundbeck A/S 1 2 5 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Experian and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 9.83% 26.77% 12.23%

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

