Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $652,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 62.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 140.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

