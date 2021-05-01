Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

HAL stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 550.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

