Hang Lung Group Limited (HNLGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.386 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

HNLGY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.07.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

