Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.20.
HDI stock opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.92 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$36.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.88.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
