Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.20.

HDI stock opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.92 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$36.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.88.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

