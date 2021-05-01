Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,388.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

