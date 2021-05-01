Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 20,244 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 101.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

