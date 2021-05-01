Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 38,300 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 150.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.01 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

