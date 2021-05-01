Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $110,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

