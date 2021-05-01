Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.43 ($22.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,604.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

