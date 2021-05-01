Hathor 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $222.19 million and $4.07 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00283824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.56 or 0.01077576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00727310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.81 or 0.99640012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

