Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

