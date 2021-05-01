Haywood Securities Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

