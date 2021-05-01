HBT Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.67.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $498.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

