HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 18th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

HBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

