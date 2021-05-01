HC Wainwright Cuts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $50.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

