HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,543 shares of company stock worth $65,269,813. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

