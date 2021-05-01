Head-To-Head Contrast: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources -3.03% -1.74% -0.76% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.72% -1.32% -0.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 14 0 2.78 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 3 6 0 0 1.67

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $41.39, indicating a potential upside of 36.24%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $11.06, indicating a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 1.96 $4.08 billion $2.27 13.38 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $76.59 billion 0.72 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.19

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

