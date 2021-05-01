Head-To-Head Survey: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.81 -$20.80 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 32.99 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARC Resources and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.81, indicating a potential upside of 71.63%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Sow Good.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

