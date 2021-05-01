HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of HEWA remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. HealthWarehouse.com has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile
