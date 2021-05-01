HeartBout Hits Market Cap of $462,226.37 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $462,226.37 and $12,851.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.08641842 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

