Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 303,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,438. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

