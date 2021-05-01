Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Apple by 69.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 147,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,445 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.