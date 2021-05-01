Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

HLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

