Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 769.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.