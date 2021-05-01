HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €49.86 ($58.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.11 and a 200-day moving average of €48.77. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.42.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

