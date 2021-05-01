Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Shares of DBVT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies S.A. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

