Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.