Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L Brands were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $65.90 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

