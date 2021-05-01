Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $52,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $86.22 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.