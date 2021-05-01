Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,912,000 after buying an additional 1,803,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 908,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 330,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 327,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,529,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

