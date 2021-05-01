Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 4,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

