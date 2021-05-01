Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 23.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.