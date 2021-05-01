Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

