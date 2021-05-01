Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $182.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,318,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.